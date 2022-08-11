COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.53

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and traded as low as $7.26. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 394 shares traded.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.

COSCO SHIPPING Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

