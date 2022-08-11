CoTrader Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (COT)

CoTrader (COT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. CoTrader has a total market cap of $275,575.61 and approximately $82.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

