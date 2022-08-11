Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Counter Press Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000.

Get Counter Press Acquisition alerts:

Counter Press Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPAQU remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781. Counter Press Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Counter Press Acquisition Company Profile

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Counter Press Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Counter Press Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.