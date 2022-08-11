Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Up 205.0% in July

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,294,000 shares, an increase of 205.0% from the July 15th total of 4,359,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 132,940.0 days.

Country Garden stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRYF. UBS Group lowered shares of Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Country Garden from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

