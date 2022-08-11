Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coupang has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupang by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

