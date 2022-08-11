Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,715,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 3.84% of Cousins Properties worth $229,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,453,000 after buying an additional 720,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,123,000 after purchasing an additional 430,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,518,000 after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,161,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

