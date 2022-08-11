COVA Market Capitalization Reaches $98,425.62 (COVA)

COVA (COVA) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $98,425.62 and $1,071.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 57% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,658.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00131565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00065516 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken.

Buying and Selling COVA

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

