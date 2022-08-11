Cowen Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Wingstop Trading Up 5.6 %

WING stock opened at $138.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.19. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 12.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 3,766.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop



Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

