Cowen Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $155.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,446. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.