Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 524.6% in July

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, an increase of 524.6% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

CRARY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 252,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,448. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Crédit Agricole

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRARY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($12.55) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($15.51) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.