Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Up 524.6% in July

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, an increase of 524.6% from the July 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CRARY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 252,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,448. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.72.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
