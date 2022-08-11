Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to Neutral

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 2.3 %

TV stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,823,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,932,000 after buying an additional 526,551 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 1,687,246 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,965,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after buying an additional 954,438 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

