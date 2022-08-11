Credit Suisse Group Downgrades ironSource (NYSE:IS) to Neutral

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price objective on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.17. ironSource has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $13.14.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in ironSource by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ironSource by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of ironSource by 49.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

