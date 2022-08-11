Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Trading 9.6% Higher

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) traded up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.81. 5,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 236,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Crescent Energy Trading Up 10.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $5.97. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $598.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.