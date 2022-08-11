Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.61.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

TSE CR opened at C$5.75 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.52 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.56 million and a PE ratio of 5.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.70.

Insider Transactions at Crew Energy

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at C$7,742,332.26. In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,376,671.59.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

