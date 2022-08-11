CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,190.71

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,190.71 ($38.55) and traded as low as GBX 3,176.50 ($38.38). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,206 ($38.74), with a volume of 432,794 shares.

CRH Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,984.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,190.87. The company has a market capitalization of £24.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.84.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

