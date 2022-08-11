CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

CRH Medical Co. (TSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.99. Approximately 36,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 190,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
CRH Medical Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$357.38 million and a P/E ratio of -11.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices.
