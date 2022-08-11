Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $183.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.81 million. Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Cricut Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.40. Cricut has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cricut by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cricut by 60.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 27.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cricut Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.34.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

