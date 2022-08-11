Critical Contrast: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) versus Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.97%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.30%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $486.82 million 3.06 $12.29 million $0.10 86.81 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $427.54 million 0.89 -$26.66 million $0.06 89.17

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braemar Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 3.25% 0.96% 0.42% Braemar Hotels & Resorts 3.48% 5.17% 1.06%

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 760.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Braemar Hotels & Resorts pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

