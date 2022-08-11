Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CRT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,149. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.09% and a return on equity of 223.79%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth $780,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

