Crown One Day Volume Reaches $635.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $328,757.40 and approximately $635.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,957.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.00 or 0.00596891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00258467 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016924 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,278,898 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

