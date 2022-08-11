Crowny (CRWNY) One Day Volume Hits $100,611.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $806,351.11 and $100,611.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038381 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

