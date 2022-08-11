Crowny (CRWNY) One Day Volume Hits $100,611.00

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $806,351.11 and $100,611.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015576 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038381 BTC.
Crowny Coin Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Crowny Coin Trading
