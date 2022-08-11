Crust Network Price Reaches $0.92 (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $8.50 million and $435,937.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00003803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,177.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00129434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars.

