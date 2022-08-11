Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO) Short Interest Down 74.2% in July

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAOO. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,837,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,225,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,203,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,932,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $833,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAOO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

About Crypto 1 Acquisition

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

