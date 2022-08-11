CRYPTO20 Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $8.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,434.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00131132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063752 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

C20 is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,404,656 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com.

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

