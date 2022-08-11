CryptoZoon Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $710,039.37 and $244,526.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038381 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,704,523 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

