CryptoZoon Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $710,039.37 and $244,526.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015576 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038381 BTC.
CryptoZoon Coin Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,704,523 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CryptoZoon
