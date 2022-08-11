CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $36.52 Average PT from Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.52.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.06 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,770,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,620,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

