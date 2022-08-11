CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.
CubeSmart Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6,933.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CubeSmart by 269.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.