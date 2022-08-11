CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6,933.8% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in CubeSmart by 269.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.