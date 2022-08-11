Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,905. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

