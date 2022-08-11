Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 8,138 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430,363 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VEA opened at $43.38 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

