Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.07.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.88%.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.92.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

