Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

Insider Activity at CSX

CSX Price Performance

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

