Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $205.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

