Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $88,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after buying an additional 581,388 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after buying an additional 544,288 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. Citigroup downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE A opened at $132.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.69.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.