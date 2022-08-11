Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 46,383 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46,383 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $226.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

