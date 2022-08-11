Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.18 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

