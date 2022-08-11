Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $352.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.40 and a 200 day moving average of $364.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

