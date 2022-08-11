Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) PT Raised to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 3,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

See Also

