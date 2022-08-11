CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
CVR Partners Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of UAN opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.59. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
CVR Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $10.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.99%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 31.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
See Also
