CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

CVR Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of UAN opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.59. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $10.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.99%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 31.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CVR Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVR Partners by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 21.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

