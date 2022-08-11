CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.20. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $17,046,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

