CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s current price.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Shares of CYBR opened at $149.74 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.20.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

