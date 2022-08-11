CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $170.00 at Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 8.2 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The company had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 134.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

