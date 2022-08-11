Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,973,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,554. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYCC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

