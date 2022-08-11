Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading 4.7% Higher

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 40,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 46,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Cymat Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$25.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

