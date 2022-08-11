DA Davidson Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $26.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Open Lending from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.89.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Price Performance

LPRO stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.