DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Construction Partners in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of ROAD opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.