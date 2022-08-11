DAFI Protocol One Day Volume Tops $203,305.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $203,305.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,980.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00065523 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 589,591,479 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol.

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

