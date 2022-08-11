Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares Up 6.5%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.08. 535,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 341,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.95% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

