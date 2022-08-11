Daniel Allen Gold Sells 85,500 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,294,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,112,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. 2,647,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 49.26%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MP Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MP Materials by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in MP Materials by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

