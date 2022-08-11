Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.07 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.81 EPS.

Datadog Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.04. 112,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,211. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,561.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.30.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,426 shares of company stock worth $13,525,350. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Datadog by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 148,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

