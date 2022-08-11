David Spector Sells 45,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFSI traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $57.93. 417,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

